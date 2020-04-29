Parliamentarians rule out holding of NA virtual session

ISLAMABAD : – Parliamentarians deliberated over holding the National Assembly session and ruled out the possibility of conducting a virtual session on Wednesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD : – Parliamentarians deliberated over holding the National Assembly session and ruled out the possibility of conducting a virtual session on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi maintained that rules do not allow to hold virtual session of the NA. Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza said all parties have agreed to not summon a virtual session.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said a complete first session should be held.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said all political parties are on same page to not conduct a virtual session. He demanded to summon a full NA session.

He said, “It is the speaker’s duty to ensure the safety of all members’ health. Those parliamentarians who belong to other cities will face transport problems. We shall completely cooperate with the speaker’s office. It is our duty to conduct supervision through the parliament.”

