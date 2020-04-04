Pakistan to reopen border for Afghan visitors stranded due to COVID-19 closure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to allow Afghan nationals in Pakistan to return to Afghanistan by opening its western border with the country for three days.

In a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has been announced that at the special request of the Government of Afghanistan and based on humanitarian considerations, Pakistan has decided to allow the exit of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, wishing to go back to their country.

The statement said that the Torkham and Chaman land border crossings will be opened for a specific period from 6 April to 9 April 2020 to facilitate Afghan nationals wanting to go back to their country.

As a neighbor and in view of fraternal bilateral relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic, the statement concluded.