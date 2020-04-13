Pakistan reports 93 deaths from coronavirus, 5374 infected cases Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LAHORE – Pakistan on Monday has reported 93 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 5374.

According to details, 2,594 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 1,411 in Sindh, 744 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 230 in Balochistan, 224 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 131 in Islamabad and 40 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,095 patients have recovered in the country while 44 are in critical condition.

PM appeals debt relief for developing countries amid coronavirus pandemic



As the challenge posed by coronavirus is unprecedented, Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the international community and world institutions to launch an initiative to give debt relief to developing countries.

Addressing the international community, he said that the developing countries do not have the resources, the money to fight hunger and disease and appealed the developed world and the United Nations, to help developing countries in coping with the challenge of coronavirus.

Imran Khan cautioned that the pandemic s socio-economic impacts would be more consequential in the developing countries.

“While the developing countries are facing the dilemma of stopping people from getting infected by virus, and people dying of hunger due to lockdown measures,” Imran Khan said.

Sindh Govt to relax restrictions on shops in sealed areas

Sindh Government has decided to relax restrictions on shops situated in the sealed areas of Karachi.

Shops will remain open from 10:00am to 3:00pm in areas of 11 Union Councils of Karachi east which were sealed by Sindh government due to growning coronavirus cases.

Sources further informed that only one person from each house, having Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), would be allowed to go for shopping.

Some areas of 11 Union Councils of Karachi east were sealed off on Saturday by Sindh government after sudden jump in new coronavirus cases in the province.

