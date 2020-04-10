Pakistan reports 66 deaths from coronavirus, 4601 infected cases

LAHORE : Pakistan on Friday has reported 66 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 4601.

According to details, 2,279 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 1128 in Sindh, 620 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 215 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 219 in Balochistan, 107 in Islamabad and 33 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 727 patients have recovered in the country while 45 are in critical condition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the decision about easing the countrywide lockdown will be taken after seeking inputs from all the provinces on April 14.

he said that the consultation is underway and the decision regarding which sectors to open will be taken on April 14.

The prime minister said that the whole country has been affected by the ongoing lockdown, but as the level of poverty in Balochistan is much higher than other parts of the country.

I have come to Quetta to discuss with the provincial government as to how we can help the poor people in the province, he said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the federal and provincial governments have taken concrete measure to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Mirza urged people to demonstrate seriousness and exercise utmost care under prevailing condition to stop spread of the virus.

“The restrictions imposed by the government on large gatherings and social contact had an effect on the infection rate,” he said and added if people think we don t need those preventive measures and we don t need social distancing, it would be a very big mistake.

He also warned that the country could see a sharp rise in the number of cases and deaths if people were not careful and started going out.