Pakistan reports 45 deaths from coronavirus, infected cases escalate to 3059

LAHORE: Pakistani authorities on Sunday have reported 45 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 3059.

According to details, 1319 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 881 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 189 in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad and 14 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 170 patients have recovered in the country while 18 are in critical condition.

Battle against coronavirus will be long and hard fought, PM warns



Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the battle against coronavirus is a long one. He also said that the deadly virus does not discriminate and everyone is in its crosshairs, the public should not believe falsehoods on social media.

He assured that all the donations and contributions to support the vulnerable segments of the society would be made through judicious and transparent way through use of latest scientific applications.

The prime minister said there would be no political interference with regard to distribution of such relief package.

90 percent coronavirus patients asymptomatic: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that in Punjab, there are only two patients of coronavirus in critical condition and that 90% of patients do not show symptoms of the virus while the rest experience fever and coughs.

The minister said that 10,000 people belonging to Tableeghi Jamat and 187 people are admitted in different hospitals. She said that in total 18,269 people have been tested for the virus.

Countrywide lockdown to continue till April 14

In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to extend the countrywide lockdown till April 14.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar informed that goods transport carrying food will remain open, while medicines will be available for the general public in all four provinces of the country.