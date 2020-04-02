Pakistan reports 31 deaths from COVID-19, infected cases climb to 2291

LAHORE : Pakistani authorities on Thursday has reported 31 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 2291.

According to details, 845 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 743 in Sindh, 276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 187 in Gilgit-Baltistan,169 in Balochistan, 62 in Islamabad and nine in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 107 patients have recovered in the country while 9 are in critical condition.

In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to extend the countrywide lockdown till April 14.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar informed that goods transport carrying food will remain open, while medicines will be available for the general public in all four provinces of the country.

The authorities have announced to resume international flight operation from April 3 for the return of Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

However, the domestic flight operation will remain suspended till next order.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that coronavirus situation in Pakistan is feared to aggravate however, the rate of rise in the cases may be gauged in one week time.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Cantonment General Hospital in Rawalpindi, the premier said that the government has been preparing to combat coronavirus since January.

Demand for medical supplies and safety gear for coronavirus treatment has increased globally, he told.

PM Imran said doctors, nurses and other medical staff are in the frontline of battle against coronavirus and they will be provided with the necessary protective equipment to ensure their safety and health.