Pakistan opens Taftan border over shortage of food items

The Federal Interior Ministry has allowed to restores activities through five points of Pak-Iran border in order to restore food supply for people living in bordering town at Chagai, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech and Gwadar.

People living in bordering towns totally relies upon businesses comprising Iranian diesel and food items comes through Iran hence in order to avert likely starve in the bordering areas the Pakistani government has opened Pak-Iran border.

Following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in Iran, Pakistan has shut all trade activities and movement through Iran border since April 13th which caused major unemployment and food shortage in Balochistan’s bordering towns.

“During a meeting of National Coordination Committee, the Pakistan Government has announced to partially open Pak-Iran border from 21st April till 27 April allowing border activities from 08am to 04pm thrice in a week.” An Arab news agency quoted Federal Interior Ministry’s notification.

“Dates, other food items and vehicles carrying Iranian diesel would be allowed to cross in Pakistan through Iran border.” The notification reads.

It was pertinent to mention here that border closure has increased dates prices in Balochistan following prime demand of Iranian dates in the province while hundreds of truck carrying Iranian dates were stranded at Pak-Iran border.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar capt retd Muhammad Waseem has told an International media that the Pak-Iran border will be partially opened in order to control food shortage in bordering towns.

