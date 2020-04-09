Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration Among Deserving Families

KARACHI: In an effort to mitigate the sufferings of the people affected by closure of businesses due to the ongoing lockdown, Pakistan Navy on Thursday distributed ration among the deserving families living at the coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the Pakistan Naval spokesperson, the relief activities from the platform of Pakistan Navy are underway across the country. The ration was distributed in the adjoining villages in Sindh and Balochistan coastal belts.

The ration was also distributed in Lahore, Bahawalpur and Multan among the needy families. The Naval spokesperson further said that safety kits and other medical equipment has been provided in the different hospitals of the country.

Earlier, while the country is combating coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Navy is extending its support to affected families in prevalent precarious state of affair due to lockdown.

Pakistan Navy has donated food/ commodities while reaching out to needy families in coastal and creeks areas of Sindh and Balochistan that includes distribution of ration bags in Gwadar, Pasni, Bin Qasim, Somiani, Shah Bandar, Keti Bandar and other adjoining rural areas containing sufficient amount of food/ commodities for a family of 8-10 persons for a month.

Besides, Pakistan Navy with passionate resolve remained committed to distributing ration bags in various cities across Pakistan at Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur separately.

In addition, Pakistan Navy personnel conducted awareness campaigns on preventive measures against COVID-19 and distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The Pakistan Navy Women Association (PNWA) has also remained at forefront in distributing ration among low income civilian staff families and Fisherman Association in Karachi and rural outskirt villages of Islamabad including Bhara Kahu and adjoining areas.

Pakistan Navy amidst challenges of corona pandemic is determined to extending humanitarian support for the national cause.

