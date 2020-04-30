Pak Army soldier, two civilians martyred in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI : – A Pakistan Army soldier and two civilians embraced martyrdom when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Keelar and Rakh Chikri sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

RAWALPINDI : – A Pakistan Army soldier and two civilians embraced martyrdom when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Keelar and Rakh Chikri sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Keelar and Rakh Chikri sectors. Pakistan Army responded effectively to the attack and destroyed several Indian post.

The ISPR further said that 34-year old Lance Naik Ali Baz embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with Indian troops while a 16-year-old girl and an elderly woman were also martyred.

A ten-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman were also wounded as Indian forces deliberately targeted civilian population.

