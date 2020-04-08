Opposition leader rejects parliamentary committee for COVID-19

QUETTA: Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate has said, without informing us provincial government inducted three opposition members in Parliamentary Committee led by Chief Secretary Balochistan to review efforts and relief operations against Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan calling the decision as joke with opposition parties. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The non-serious provincial government has ruined the status of civilian government in Balochistan, the notification unveiled government’s weakness before powerful bureaucracy in the province.” Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate said in a statement on Wednesday.

He called the provincial government to step-down following its non-serious attitude people of Balochistan, “Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani arrived in my chamber last Friday and discussed government’s measures against COVID19 pandemic.”

“He told that government would constitute two committees during Novel Coronavirus pandemic and pledged to induct government and opposition members in both committees.” Malik Sikandar Advocate said added opposition parties from the very first have been lending their full support in order to prevent the virus.

He further said, we can’t be part of any parliamentary committee led by Chief Secretary or any bureaucrat thus joint opposition parties rejected the notification.

