Online discussion held on how COVID19 inflection pushed Pakistan on use of digitalization

QUETTA: An online discussion held on Tuesday in Karachi and Islamabad regarding how the COVID19 pushed Pakistan into use of digital platforms on regularly level emphasizing government to take a lead in creating and enabling environment at this stage to encourage digital transformation in the country.

Mishal Pakistan a country institute of the new economy and society’s platform World Economic Forum and Wusool a startup focuses on digital payments in general and E-Commerce payments organized a joint online panel discussion on possible future of Pakistan after the COVID19 experience.

The discussion invited a cross section of participants to take part in the discussion through an open platform. The discussants included public policy experts, researchers, and industry experts and media professionals.

The participants agreed that the government needs to take a lead in creating an enabling environment at this stage to encourage digital transformation. The issue of new entrants to create new value for the citizens also came under discussion, where the cost of entry to business is a serious challenge in terms of innovation and alternate solutions required at this challenging time.

Amir Jahangir, CEO Mishal Pakistan and founder of Agahi Awards for Journalists in Pakistan highlighted that “the surge for online services and data has increased more than 200 times. The impact of COVID 19 (Coronavirus) at the domestic and international level has locked down communities into isolated environments, making the entire world go into Digital Incubation Ecosystems,

“The work from home has led to an increase in all levels of digital consumption across all strata of the society.”

“Akamai, the leading global content delivery network (CDN) services provider for media and software delivery, and cloud security solutions, which generates globally 50 Terabytes of data per second has witnessed the demand for data/content increased to almost 2.86 times more since the COVID19 Epidemic surge. This identifies a change in consumption patterns and the norms of doing business in the digital age.

Shabbir Buxamoosa, Co-Founder Wusool and senior industry professional, highlighted the need for the Think Tanks to create knowledge resources and enough evidence through data, that can push the policy makers and business leaders to create value in the changing times for the end consumer, while benefiting from the digital transformation identifying new areas of growth for the industry and job creation for the economy.

Mohsin Iqbal, Co-Founder of Wusool said, “While we are all looking at the COVID-19 from an operational point of view, we need to see this from a regulatory & public policy perspectives as well, where the COVID-19 has put the entire world into an incubation, where all key stakeholders have been pushed to adopt digital platforms for doing business or public service. Generating a surge in data consumption, creating opportunities in the digital sphere, but also exposing performance and compliance requirements at the part of the regulatory and industry players.

Puruesh Chaudhary, President AGAHI and part of the World Futures Society said, It has forced people to adopt tech and make it part of their business operations, “This is the time that technology related businesses should be concentrating on more public policy strengthening to ensure the “actions of today become the habits and norms of tomorrow”.

“This means more people will be investing into their possible futures which are tech and digitally enhanced.” She added.

