Nurses demand strict lockdown to control COVID-19

QUETTA: The Nurses Welfare Organization of Pakistan has demanded the government of Pakistan to impose a complete curfew across the country to stop the spread of the corona virus, otherwise the destruction of the virus will reach its peak, as the government will be responsible for the misery. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Nurses Welfare Organization of Pakistan has demanded the government of Pakistan to impose a complete curfew across the country to stop the spread of the corona virus, otherwise the destruction of the virus will reach its peak, as the government will be responsible for the misery.

“Nurses are on the front line in the war, against coronavirus, they should be provided safety kits. The approval of Health Professional Allowance is commendable,” said Faheem Abbas, Secretary General Nurses Welfare Organization of Pakistan.

On this occasion, Provincial Secretary General Bismillah Khan Nasir, Deputy Secretary General Asia was also present.

He said that the coronavirus growth rate in Pakistan is 40 per cent which is higher than any other country while the capacity to test is very limited. “In the fight against the virus, the front line is performing all its duties, especially the nurses are in direct contact with the patients. So far, more than 50 nurses around the world and three nurses in Pakistan have been martyred due to corona virus, while a large number are infected with the virus,” he added.

They further said that safety kits to nurses are not enough, while urging the government to take measures for better facilities.

He said that the Health Professional Allowance announced by the government for nurses is a commendable initiative. Due to the rate at which the coronavirus is spreading in the country, there are fears of shortage of space in hospitals.

“The government must impose a strict curfew for at least 15 days. “We assure you that if this proposal is implemented, the corona virus will be controlled in 15 days,” they said.

They further added that if the government still shows negligence, then it will have all responsibility.

Nurses organisation appealed to the people to stay at home as much as possible to protect themselves and their compatriots.

Like this: Like Loading...