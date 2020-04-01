Number of coronavirus patients rises to 2039 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan witnessed a sudden rise in the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as one more man died, taking death toll to 26 across the country.

According to details, the number of confirmed coronavirus-infected people in the country rose to 2039. So far, 82 patients have recovered.

676 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 158 in Balochistan, 708 in Punjab, 253 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 184 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 54 in Islamabad and six in Azad Kashmir.

A total of 239 suspects of corona virus were registered with the State Health Authorities in entire AJK by Tuesday. All of these 239 suspects were tested – of which the results of 106 of them have reached.

100 of them have been discharged after their results were declared negative. Rest of six tested positive are admitted in quarantines located in various parts of AJK.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the nation should unite and deal with the crisis as the government alone cannot bear the huge challenge posed by the coronavirus.

Shah Mehmood told the media in Multan that the world has not faced such a challenge before as each country is affected by it. He said that with the steps being taken by the government, the country will Insha Allah succeed in defeating the virus.

He highlighted the importance of the public cooperating with the government in this critical time. He said that the government is evaluating how to provide ration to 2.5 million households.

In light of the fears regarding the coronavirus in the country, district administration has decided to completely lockdown Rawind city.

All general stores and shops in Raiwind city have been closed down. According to Assistant commissioner Adnan Rashid, this action has been taken to prevent coronavirus spread in the area. Initially, this complete lockdown will be in force for three days.