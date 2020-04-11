No shortfall of testing kits, machines in Pakistan: NDMA chief

ISLAMABAD – National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt General Muhammad Afzal has Saturday assured that there is no shortfall of coronavirus testing kits and machines in Pakistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD – National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt General Muhammad Afzal has Saturday assured that there is no shortfall of coronavirus testing kits and machines in Pakistan.

The NDMA chairman talked to media and told that Pakistan possesses testing facility up to 75 days at the moment and the authorities are working to enhance the number.

“All patients with symptoms are being tested for the pandemic and the claim of conducting less tests is not true.

“The NDMA is delivering equipment to all provinces with the help of the Pakistan Army. The supplies from China will also be provided to all provinces.

“Apparatus has been delivered at all hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will be provided to Punjab by tomorrow. Provincial funds are not being used by the NDMA to buy equipment.

