Ninety Rapid Response teams formed in Quetta

QUETTA: Ninety teams of Balochistan Rapid Response have established in the Provincial Capital Quetta to combat with the hazard and challenge of the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Ninety teams of Balochistan Rapid Response have established in the Provincial Capital Quetta to combat with the hazard and challenge of the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

Official sources said that these teams have convened on the directive of the provincial government with the collaboration of the Health department and district administration Quetta.

“Balochistan Rapid Response will perform their duties against Corona in three shifts. Eight Mobile Patrolling Teams along with 12 ambulances of Basic Health Units will remain active round the clock and seven days a week.”

Concerned authorities asked the people to follow instructions and guidelines announced by the government of Balochistan and concerned departments from time to time to prevent people from Pandemic corona.

Helpline Numbers of Balochistan Rapid Response Team are 1122. People in case of any emergency may contact on 0316 – 7861122 and 0333 – 1032988.

Balochistan government has also established a helpline earlier to facilitate and to spread awareness and information among people about growing and increasing challenge of Pandemic Corona Virus. People in case of emergency are requested to contact through landline numbers at 111 – 400 – 400 and through Cellular phone 081 – 111 – 400 – 400.

Like this: Like Loading...