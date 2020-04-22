NIH delegations visits Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital

QUETTA: A delegation of National Health Institute of Health led by Virologist Dr. Masroor Alam visited Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital reviewed TB Control Program’s lab on Wednesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: A delegation of National Health Institute of Health led by Virologist Dr. Masroor Alam visited Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital reviewed TB Control Program’s lab on Wednesday.

Provincial Manage for TB Control Program Dr. Ahmed Wali has briefed the delegation regarding health and testing facilities being imparted to Tuberculosis patients in Balochistan.

“All resources being utilized to ensure quality healthcare to TB patients while free testing serviced being imparted in prisons as well.” Dr. Wali said.

The NIH delegation lauded services and equipment in TB lab while Dr. Masroor Alam expressed satisfaction over digital lab in province’s only TB Hospital, “The National Health Institute would declared the lab as appropriate and effective for COVID19 testing.” He said.

Like this: Like Loading...