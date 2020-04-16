Nawab Raisani expresses concerns over COVID19 cases in Mastung

QUETTA: Former CM Balochistan and Chief of Sarawan Nawab Aslam Raisnai on Thursday visited Shahi Bagh Complex Mastung where expressed concerns over positive Novel Coronavirus cases in district Mastung. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Former CM Balochistan and Chief of Sarawan Nawab Aslam Raisnai on Thursday visited Shahi Bagh Complex Mastung where expressed concerns over positive Novel Coronavirus cases in district Mastung.

Disrict Health Officer Dr. Sardar Ameer Muhammad Gichki briefed Nawab Raisani regarding healthcare in Mastung also informed regarding preventing measures against Novel Coronavirus.

Chief of Sarawan Nawab Aslam Raisani has decided to contact with Interior Ministry and PDMA Balochistan regarding provision of testing kists, beds, SBC Maschines and necessary equipment for DHQ Mastung.

Meanwhile Chief of Sarawan visited Shaheed Nawab Ghos Buksh Raisani where Dr. Muhammad Khuwajakhail said, RMO Dr. Khilail Tareen tested positive of COVID19 while samples of four employees have been sent for testing in Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

Nawab Aslam Raisani directed District Health Officers to impart 200 testing kits on immediate level also stressed upon strong coordination amid health staff in order to handle any emergency like situation.

“District Headquarter Hospital and Nawab Ghos Buksh Raisani Hospital should ensure quality healthcare for people of Mastung and during Novel Coronavirus pandemic we must have to prepare early arrangements.” Nawab Aslam Raisani said added he would meet CM Balochistan regarding availability of equipment for doctors and health staff in Mastung.

Chief of Sarawan urged people of Mastung to implement on Lockdown and maintain social distancing in order to curb spread of Novel Coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...