National Party to resist reversal of 18th Amendment

QUETTA: National Party has expressed a grave concern over the alleged PTI government’s plan to make changes to the18th amendment of the constitution and National Finance Award, vowing to fiercely resist the move. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: National Party has expressed a grave concern over the alleged PTI government’s plan to make changes to the18th amendment of the constitution and National Finance Award, vowing to fiercely resist the move.

Party’s veteran leader Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Secretary General Jan Muhammad Buledi in a joint statement have condemned the plan, saying the move could undermine the federation besides causing an unimaginable loss to the integrity of the country.

The leaders lambasted PTI leaders for questioning a piece of legislation that was unanimously passed by the parliament and hailed as a historic change that would go a long way in mitigating the sense of deprivation of smaller provinces. The leaders noted that parliamentarians from all parties worked day and night to turn the amendment into a reality which not only benefited the smaller provinces financially but the largest federating unit…Punjab…as well.

They opined that some elements did not like the passage of the 18th amendment, unleashing a malacious proganda after its enactment. Obstacles were also created to prevent implementation on the amendment but they failes at every forum.

“Now, the very same elements are using this selected government to undo a remarable piece of legislation that strengthened the federation and gave provinces a sense of participation in their own affairs. We believe that at a time when the country is facing a myriad of problems, making moves to change the amendment would be catastrophic and those who are attempting to scrap the pro-provinces legislation are the biggest enemies of the country.”

They observed that the statements of PTI leaders and a sustained media campaign against the 18th amendment clearly indicates that the selected government is bent upon creating a big roft between the center and provinces.

“We would contact the PML.N, PPP, JUI F, PKMAP, ANP and all other parties to evolve consensus and would wage a collective struggle to challenge the move. We would soon launch a country wide movement to protect the pro-federating unit legislation. We also appeal to media not to become a part of the sustained malacious campaign against the amendment.”

Hasil Bizenjo said the party would raise this issue in parliament as soon as the session is convened.” Therefore, the government should clarify its position over the issue.”

Like this: Like Loading...