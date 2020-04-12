National Party grieved over death of Journalist Ahfaz-ur-Rahman

QUETTA: National Party has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of veteran journalist and intellectual Ahfaz ur Rehman. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: National Party has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of veteran journalist and intellectual Ahfaz ur Rehman.

Party President Dr Abdul Malik, General Secretary Jan Muhammad Buledi, Senator Hasil Bizenjo and Punjab’s president of the party Ayub Malik said in a joint statement that the struggle of Rehman for the freedom of expression and democracy would be written in golden words.

“He challenged the dictatorship of Ayub, waged a relentless struggle for the rights of workers, peasants, students and other down trodden classes of society, taking a principled position on a number of issues and went through all hardships for the sake of his ideology.

People like him are more needed now than at any time of Pakistan’s history because the country is going through the worst form of repression where newspapers’ owners are being imprisoned for speaking to powers that be and independent minded journalists are being punished for defying powerful circles’ narrative.”

The party believes his struggle will serve as a guiding principle for the media persons who are struggling for their rights. ” Rehman worked day and night for the wage board besides guiding his community during the testing times of Zia and Ayub Khan. He was widely respected not only within the community but literary circles as well. He was elected unopposed president of Pakistan Federal Union pf Journalists which reflects the trust of media community that it reposed in Mr Rehman.”

The party extends heartfelt condolence to his family and pray for the departed soul.

