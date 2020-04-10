Nation to surmount challenge posed by coronavirus: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD ; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the nation will unitedly surmount the coronavirus challenge.

In a series of tweets on Friday, she said providing relief to the poor and the people of far flung areas is the firm resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said the government will not leave the nation alone in this hour of trial. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Balochistan was aimed at giving impetus to the national efforts against coronavirus in the backward and far flung areas.

She said the Prime Minister has directed to take concrete steps to ensure timely provision of ration to the deserving families and uninterrupted supplies of essential commodities in Balochistan.

The Special Assistant said the Prime Minister has given emphasis to formulation of a strategy to ensure continuation of economic activities and generation of job opportunities. This, she said, shows the Prime Minister’s connection and compassion for the people of Balochistan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program has been launched and about seventeen thousand payment points have been established across the country to facilitate payment of cash assistance to the deserving families.

Rs49.2 billion out of 144 billion rupees have so far been released to the banks for this program. She said the government fully stands by the families economically hit by the coronavirus.