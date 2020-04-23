NAB files reference in billion of rupee auto firm fraud

QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed reference against eleven accused including the owner of fraudulent auto firm who deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned amount on the promise of providing them with new motorcycles on a fixed monthly profit. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed reference against eleven accused including the owner of fraudulent auto firm who deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned amount on the promise of providing them with new motorcycles on a fixed monthly profit.

NAB Balochistan has asked the left-over victims of the auto firm to deposit their claims in this connection.

After having received complaints from the large number of people, the NAB Balochistan on the directives of DG NAB Farmanullah Khan initiated an investigation against M/s 3-Alliance Private Limited for allegedly looting billions of rupees from the people of Balochistan through its illegal business.

During the probe, it was revealed that 3-Alliance Bolan Motors (Pvt) Ltd chief Kashif Qamar and stockiest associated with the company had deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned The management of 3-Alliance also lured the general public through social media and other platforms.

The company through its franchises booked thousands of bikes and issued receipts to the people who invested a huge amount with them. NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation filed reference against eleven people including the owner of three Alliance Company.

