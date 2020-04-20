NAB decides to investigate wheat, sugar scandal Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to launch probe into wheat and sugar crisis.

According to sources, NAB cannot remain silent spectator into the scam of billions of rupees.

Sources said that sugar and wheat crisis is a prime mega scandal and the anti-graft agency is thoroughly reviewing the sugar, wheat scandal and will conduct a transparent inquiry into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government earlier this month had made public reports of a high-level inquiry into the sugar and wheat crise

Like this: Like Loading...