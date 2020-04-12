NA Deputy Speaker Suri visits Ehsaas Center Quetta

QUETTA: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Soori visited Ehaas center established at Ayub Stadium Quetta on Sunday. Focal Person Ehsaas Program Ms. Sania Saafi was also there along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Soori visited Ehaas center established at Ayub Stadium Quetta on Sunday. Focal Person Ehsaas Program Ms. Sania Saafi was also there along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly.

Qasim Khan Soori Deputy Speaker National Assembly was informed that Ehsaas Program has also launched in Quetta and 14 different has established at the capital city.

“This is the first time in the history of Balochistan that funds are being provided to the needy and poor through electronic system. People don’t have to request to any other person. 50 thousand families will get benefit by the ehsaas program.

Ehsaas Program was launched from the Capital city of Quetta in Balochistan from Saturday. Focal Persons of Ehsas Program in Balochistan Ms. Sania Saafi has announced the initiation of the Ehsaas Program in the province.

According to Ms. Sania Saafi Focal Persons of Ehsas Program in Balochistan fourteen centers have established at different points of the Quetta city. Strict security measures have also ensured to avoid any kind of Mishap or catastrophe.

Focal Person of Ehsaas Program in Balochistan also informed that strict security measures have been taken at all the fourteen centers of the Quetta city. Monetary distribution will be conducted in three phases.

“Monetary Distribution will be accomplished in three phases. In first phase funds will be given to the already registered beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program. Those who requested for help from mobile phone through SMS will be benefited in second phase while needy and poor people will be given necessary funds through reserve quota of deputy commissioner of the Quetta City” told by Focal Persons of Ehsas Program in Balochistan Ms. Sania Saafi.

She also said over 50 thousand needy, poor and daily wage earners 0f the Quetta city will be benefited through Ehsaas Program.

