My brother-in-law did not die of coronavirus: Murad clarifies

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that his brother-in-law Syed Mehdi Shah did not die of coronavirus.

The CM said on Friday that the hospital did not declare his brother-in-law as coronavirus positive. He continued that although Syed Mehdi had tested positive in early March, he had won the battle against the virus and tested negative twice, local media reported.

However, the CM added, the virus had caused other complications that eventually lead to Syed Mehdi’s death. The chief minister further said that his brother-in-law’s funeral was carried out while observing all standard operating procedures regarding coronavirus.

On Thursday, the CM’s brother-in-law who was on ventilator for the last few days passed away. Syed Mehdi, who was managing director of the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate, contracted the virus after returning from Syria.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that during last 24 hours 86 new cases have emerged in the province.

Mr Shah said that 358 or 30 percent persons of the diagnosed patients recovered while 22 persons or 1.8 percent has recovered. At present 521 patient are in home isolation and 35 are under in isolation centers.

In a video message released from the CM House, the chief minister said that till Friday morning 586 new test were conducted, of them 86 turned to be positive. So far 12209 tests have been conducted. He added that 1214 cases have been diagnosed in the province.

It may be noted that 278 patients are under treatment in 16 hospitals in different districts of the province. Out of 1214 cases 779 or 69 percent care are of local transmission.

On the instruction of the chief minister 36 Isolation centers with 4396 beds have been established all over Sindh. Apart from it 12 Intensive Care Units with 292 beds have also been developed.

The chief minister urged the people to people to say home and keep social distance from their family members. “I am worried about you and your family,” he told the people. He advised the people of the province to follow the SOP and doctors advise and in case of ignorance or non-compliance one could be the carrier of the virus and infect the others, including his or her family members.

“Murad Ali Shah said that every one of us would have to develop new discipline in our day to day life. The number of cases is on the increase and now every case is local transmission and we have to contain it,” he said.

