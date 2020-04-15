Muslim volunteers feed corona-hit deprived communities in London

LONDON: A group of Muslims has come together to distribute thousands of essential food items in deprived parts of London to show support for the most vulnerable of the society who are at risk of COVID-19.

AMAFHH Group has taken the initiative of distributing food daily in London’s Brent area with help from the local community.

The volunteers come together regularly to give out packed food packages in local neighbourhoods while exercising precautionary measures as advised in the British government guidelines.

Council Leader Mohammed Butt said that with almost 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brent alone – making it the hardest-hit area in London – it is crucial that individuals and businesses continue to help the most vulnerable people in the local area.

Mohammad Butt said that the need for help is wide-scale but he has worked with others to reach out to the nearest areas as a showcase for other areas. He said the volunteers have received an overwhelming response which highlights the shortages being suffered by London’s most vulnerable.

The Iraqi Welfare Association with help from local Pakistani community members and sponsors of this food drive campaign, AMAFHH Investments, provides food to those parts of the borough which are considered most deprived. The volunteers said that they had received hundreds of requests from residents for much-needed food essentials.

AMAFHH Chairman, Mohammed Abdul Rasoul Jawad said: “Help and solidarity amongst us is a cornerstone in our belief, irrespective of our faith, race, or sect. We will continuously offer our support to all those in need and in particular the elderly and vulnerable. As Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib, says, “People are of two kinds, either you’re brothers in faith or you are equal in humanity.”

Mohammad Jawad said that a hotline number has been advertised widely in the local area requesting anyone in need to contact the number and register their needs. He said that action is taken instantly once an appeal is made.

Leading the delivery effort, Emad Al-Abadi, who is leading the delivery effort, said: “We give out essential items to local people and we run out of essential products daily but our objective is to continue delivering so that we could help as many people as possible. We are bringing together all communities at this time of crisis. We are just doing our bit to support Brent residents.

Liz Dixon, the local Dollis Hill Ward Councillor appreciated the volunteer effort. She said that its times like these that bring out the best of humanity.