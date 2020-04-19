MRDL Vice President distributes ration among 584 deserving families

NOKKUNDI: Haji Khalid Gul, Vice President of MRDL Saindak Project, handed over ration container to the affected families amid Lockdown due to the coronavirus on Sunday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

NOKKUNDI: Haji Khalid Gul, Vice President of MRDL Saindak Project, handed over ration container to the affected families amid Lockdown due to the coronavirus on Sunday.

According to details MRDL of Saidak Project vice President Haji Khalid Gul, , handed over a container of rationed for 584 families by MRDL and MCC to Tehsildar Irfan Khilji.

Mr.Khalid Gul also distributed rations to several deserving families in the tehsildar office premises.

While talking to the reporters Haji Khalid Gul said that four bags of flour and a packet of rations containing ten kilograms of flour per family, including five kilograms of rice, four kilograms of sugar, tea, five liters of oil, two kilograms of pulses and soap, which is a family ration of one month.

He said that ration distribution would also be monitored by the company where it is needed. He further said that MFDL has also provided possible protective equipment from the provincial government of Corona virus and now distributes rations to deserving families of Nokkundi Taftan including Chagai District so that the stoves of poor families do not get cold.

The MRDL has left no stone unturned to help poor families in their time of natural disasters and hardships in Chagai District.

Like this: Like Loading...