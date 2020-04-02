Medics to get protective gear on priority: Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan visited the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital and inspected the isolation ward for coronavirus victims at the hospital. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan visited the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital and inspected the isolation ward for coronavirus victims at the hospital.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel and provincial minister Mir Asad Baloch accompanied the Chief Minister. Directer General of Health Dr. Saleem Abro and the ward in-charge gave a briefing to the Chief Minister about the facilities provided in the Isolation Ward, to which the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction and issued further instructions.

CM Jam Kamal on the occasion, visited cancer ward of the hospital, to inquire about the health of the patients.

While speaking with a delegation on duty, Chief Minister said that doctors and medical personnel are on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus. “Protecting the doctors, health staff is the government’s top priority. Protective kits are being provided to all the doctors and medical staff on immediate basis,” Jam Kamal said.

He said that the government is utilizing all resources to prevent the spread of corona and quarantine and isolation centers are being established in Quetta and other districts. PPE Kits, protective masks and Other Medical equipment for doctors and paramedics are being provided.

Referring to the issues being presented to the delegation of doctors, the Chief Minister said that in addition to extending the contract period for doctors and medical staff working on the contract, the hiring of doctors and medical staff in the districts through these interviews have begun.

“Recruitment process is being initiated while doctors’ privileges have been increased. Doctors expressed satisfaction over government initiatives.

