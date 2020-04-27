Lockdown could push 700,000 families into poverty: Shahwani

QUETTA: Spokesman Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that 2700 shops have been sealed so far for violating the lockdown. The government is considering the demand of doctors to impose curfew. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Spokesman Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that 2700 shops have been sealed so far for violating the lockdown. The government is considering the demand of doctors to impose curfew.

“The government will take a decision only after considering all aspects. As many as 400,000 families have fallen below the poverty line due to the lockdown. If the lockdown continues for the next two months, 700,000 families will not be able to support themselves. While Rs 1.24 billion has been disbursed so far from the Ehsas Program,” Liaquat Shahwani said this at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, he said that some sectors have been allowed to do business with some easing in lockdown, precautionary measures are not being taken by the public on which it is decided to arrest people and transfer them to quarantine centers from now on.

He said that so far 2700 shops have been sealed for violating the lockdown. The doctors of the country demanded that the lockdown be made more stringent. Doctors of Balochistan also demanded that the lockdown be tightened.

“On the other hand, business community wants the business to be allowed to open. We will make a decision only after reviewing all the demands,” he added.

Shawani said that due to the lockdown, 400,000 families have fallen below the poverty line and in the next two months this number will cross 700,000.

He said that a 20-point agenda is being implemented by the scholars in mosques of all districts of the province.

Spokesman for the Balochistan government said that the virus has spread to a local level in Balochistan, adding that 71 more case has been reported yesterday. The number of cases at the local level would be 701, with a total of 852 cases in Balochistan.

Random testing is underway in Quetta under which 484 samples have been collected so far. Of these, 23 were confirmed as positive and 121 as negative. A total of 10,700 people in Balochistan have been tested for the corona virus so far,” he added.

He said that so far ration has been distributed in 120,707 by the provincial government, in 978 by the Pakistan Army, in 2,000 by the federal government, in 38,911 by the private sector and more than 23,000 by the members of the National and Provincial Assembly.

He said that the provincial government has asked the federation to reduce the load shedding of electricity and gas in the province. NDMA is providing 7300 PPE kits, 1600 N95 masks, 38 thousand surgical masks, 1776 caps, 808 face shields, 1303 show covers, 318 goggles, trays, gloves and other equipment to Balochistan.

“The government has also started manufacturing 50,000 bottles of self-made sanitizers’,” he said.

He further said that action is being taken against those who come from different provinces unnecessarily and clear instructions have been given to the district administration in this regard.

Like this: Like Loading...