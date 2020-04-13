Lockdown: Balochistan govt to starts wheat procurement

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday presided a high-level meeting in order to review food security, development progress on government and private sectors and concerns of local traders’ community regarding government’s decision of two weeks lockdown extension in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Provincial Ministers Meer Saleem Khosa, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, MPA Asghar Khan Achakzai, Mubeen Khilji, Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar, Secretary Food Dostain Jamaldini, DIG Quetta, Special Secretary Health, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Quetta were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has ordered food department to kick-off wheat purchasing following Novel Coronavirus spread in the province, its impacts on provincial economy and possibility of stave in the province.

The meeting thoroughly discussed food security in Balochistan deciding to establish wheat purchasing centers in Naseerabad Division.

The Chief Minister has directed Communication and Works Department to embark construction of government and private buildings in different phases also resume construction of highways in Balochistan.

However, implementation on lockdown comprehensively reviewed in the meeting while the meeting was agreed upon to prevent COVID19 spread in Balochistan.

“Government of Balochistan has launched National Ehsas Program in the province through which daily wagers and poor families have been receiving cash assistance and ration.” CM Balochistan Jam Kamal addressed the meeting.

Corroborating the concerns of traders, provincial government has announced to lend non-interest loans to business community affected by lockdown and provision of ration for their labors.

