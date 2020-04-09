Lockdown and School fees

Both Centre and provincial government has direct the private school owners to cut off the school fees for at least two months April and May for 50% to 20% during the coronavirus lockdown. The schools will remain closed to the end of May 31 and classes will start in summer after vacations. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Both Centre and provincial government has direct the private school owners to cut off the school fees for at least two months April and May for 50% to 20% during the coronavirus lockdown. The schools will remain closed to the end of May 31 and classes will start in summer after vacations.

However, in Balochistan, President Right for All Private Schools Association Dawood Shah Kakar and President Balochistan Private Progressive Schools Association Mohammad Hanif Khawandai have said that if the government provides resources for the salaries of teachers and rent of buildings to private schools, will follow the recommendations of the government and award 50% discount on fee of April and May. “Government can seal any school, which does not pay salaries to teachers despite collecting fee. We will stand with the government. Private schools are being affected, like other institutions in Balochistan. “The salaries of our teachers and class-four employees are pending. If federal government can announce subsidy for laborers, traders, why not for private schools sector as well,” they added. He said that about 8 lac children in Balochistan are currently enrolled in private schools, while 31700 teachers are associated as well. “Sadly, the Central and Provincial Government have not contacted us yet. Balochistan government has not made any decision to provide relief to parents. The Punjab and Sindh government has issued a notification proposing to reduce the fee by 20%. We will give 20% discount on fee, if the government cooperates with us, we can even give 50% discount,” they said. “The Balochistan Education Foundation, which had announced annual grants to private schools from 2012 to 2020, have not issued any grant to schools which is worth Rs. 16 crores to private schools,” they said. They insisted that if government issues grant, salaries to the teachers and reduction of fee for the parents can be made possible.

However, the private schools’ associations and even government officials believe that the financial crunch caused by the Coronavirus pandemic will force several low cost schools to shut down permanently and temporarily.

Moreover, Private School Association and experts fear that this situation will either increase the number of out-of-school children or direct many of the students to get enrolled at public educational institutions and government school which are already overcrowded and lack basic facilities to serve the pupils already there.

The worldwide forces will finally evacuate the fearful infection of coronavirus, but the world would feel the economic constrict in future.

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, we suggested the both federal, provincial government and the All Pakistan Private School Federation to join hands to either waive or charge half of the fees for the months two month of April and May 2020. Government should announce relief package or special grants for private schools so they can bear the expenses for salaries of teacher, and rent while schools are closed till May 31st.

Like this: Like Loading...