Locally-transmitted cases increasing in Balochistan: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has termed 2nd phase of COVID19 as hazardous for Balochistan vowing to strictly implement lockdown across the province in order to prevent rapid spread of locally transmitted cases. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has termed 2nd phase of COVID19 as hazardous for Balochistan vowing to strictly implement lockdown across the province in order to prevent rapid spread of locally transmitted cases.

He shared these views on Monday while presiding a meeting to review Coronavirus situation in Balochistan added 35 samples tested positive among 600 random tests carried in Quetta, “Government of Balochistan has been enhancing its testing capabilities hence random testing would unveil gradual COVID19 graph in Balochistan after which we would move with a new lockdown mechanism.” CM Balochistan added.

Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar, In-charge Command and Control Room Imran Gichki and government official were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister directed immediate arrangements of strict lockdown and ration distribution arrangements in areas having a large number of COVID19 cases expressed deep concerns over surge in locally transmitted positive cases,

“The 1st phase of Coronavirus has complete in Balochistan but now we have been entering in the 2nd phase which might be more hazardous for us where we need to look on to economic and starve challenges.”

However Jam Kamal corroborated lack of health facilities in Balochistan as compare with other province added despite having lack of healthcare arrangement at government and private level, still provincial government utilizing all available resources in order to prevent spread of the virus,

“We should be worried for emergency like situation where we wouldn’t be able to handle overcrowded COVID19 patients because if positive cases jumps in to thousands we wouldn’t be able to handle the situation.” Jam Kamal said added the virus could be controlled with safety precautions.”

“Father of a Chief Minister Secretariat officer died due to coronavirus while we have death of a provincial minister which indicates seriousness of Coronavirus in Balochistan.”

He stressed upon masses to implement on lockdown and keep themselves inside their homes added now we have decided to arrest people deliberately violating lockdown.

“No one would die of starve or unemployment but the virus has rapidly endangering human lives.” Jam Kamal said added Federal Government has provide new testing machines.

He further reviewed implementation on Government’s SOP in mosques added action would be taken against prayer leaders violating safety precautions during Ramdaan congregations in mosques.

Like this: Like Loading...