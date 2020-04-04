Liaquat Shahwani expresses concern over increase in local transmission

QUETTA: Spokesman to provincial government Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday expressed concerns over burgeoning number cases of Novel Coronavirus cases in Balochistan adding the number would rise in April. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Spokesman to provincial government Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday expressed concerns over burgeoning number cases of Novel Coronavirus cases in Balochistan adding the number would rise in April.

“Total COVID19 cases in Balochistan reached to 185 while 122 cases awaited for test results in Balochistan which triggered out an alarming situation in Balochistan.” Shahwani said in a in a news conference urged citizens to implement on government’s lockdown across the province.

“09 people in Quetta infected with Novel Coronavirus while 47 cases reported due to local transmission of the virus in Balochistan, if people didn’t implement on lockdown, the COVID19 challenge might turn out of control in the province.” Shahwani hinted.

He corroborated lack of testing in Balochistan added provincial government seek to carry-out 50000 testing on daily basis but yet we are able to roughly do 5000 tests, “Chief Minister Jam Kamal has asked Federal Government for medical kits while we ordered safety kits, masks and other equipment from China.”

Sharing views on provincial government relief package for daily wagers and poor families the spokesman said, = government has released 700 million rupees for relief package through which 1, 50,000 people would receive ration,

“Government of Balochistan would support poor families through Prime Minister’s Ehsas Program hence deputy commissioners have been designated as focal persons while Ehsas Program Application is being introduced in Balochistan.” Shahwani said.

