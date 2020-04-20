LHC dismisses petition against unavailability of safety kits, fines doctors Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has on Monday dismissed a petition against the unavailability of coronavirus safety kits and other facilities and fined six doctors who had filed the plea.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition and remarked that such application is synonymous with defaming the country.

The Punjab government said in its reply, submitted in the court, that facilities have been provided to all doctors across the province under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the government is taking care of doctors more than its resources.

After analyzing the report, the LHC chief justice said, “Doctors around the world are treating coronavirus patients by risking their own lives.

“Can we [judges] not contract the virus through the files which open on daily basis? Do I not have children? Is there any separate room in my house? Those doctors who dearly love their lives should resign. No one will be allowed to smear the country

