Lashkari warns against attempt to modify 18th amendment

QUETTA: Central leader of Balochistan National Party and former Senator Nawabzada Haji has said, abrogating 18th amendment would drift the country toward one-unit adding 1973's constitution restored in the country through 18th amendment.

“Notwithstanding yet provinces obtained their due rights at documentation level but non-democratic powers have commenced attempts to abrogate 18th amendment guarantees rights for small provinces.” Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani said while speaking with Journalists at Sarawan House on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately a dictator has rescinded implementation on 1973’s constitution which caused differences among provinces but those differences and reservations were being addressed through 18th amendments but now some powers not happy with giving powers to provinces.”

However Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani warned of dare consequences if any attempt made to reverse 18th amendment in the country added the move would push Pakistan into state of one-unit, “Balochistan National Party and its workers would never accept one-unit and dictatorship imposed on Pakistan during General Ayub Khan’s regime.”

He asked all political parties to prepare themselves for protection of country’s constitution vowed to confront any move seek to abrogate 18th amendment.

