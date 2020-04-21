Lashkari Raisani lauds Iranian diplomat’s services

QUETTA: The central leader of Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani on Tuesday lauded the services of Iranian Counsel General to Balochistan Agha Muhammad Rafique here in Quetta discussed Pak-Iran bilateral and cultural relations. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The central leader of Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani on Tuesday lauded the services of Iranian Counsel General to Balochistan Agha Muhammad Rafique here in Quetta discussed Pak-Iran bilateral and cultural relations.

The Iranian Counsel General Agha Muhammad Rafique has gifted rate books for Balochistan Peace Forum during the farewell party hosted in his honor.

The Staff if Iranian Consulate, former Federal Minister Meer Hamayoun Kurd and other party have attended the farewell party.

Lashkari Raisani and Agha Rafique have discussed religious, traditional and trade relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani expressed optimism that the Iranian Consulate in Balochistan would continue their contribution in educational development.

