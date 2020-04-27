lack of testing raises fear of cornavirus surge in Balochistan

QUETTA: Diagnosis of Corona virus still at a lower rate, despite fear of massive outbreak, as number of samples for the tests pilling up, with suspected patients have to wait for up to 4 days to receive results. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to health department sources, about 250 tests can be done in a single day from a single machine. Hundreds of people have given their samples to Fatima Jinnah Hospital for diagnosis, but are yet to receive results, despite three to four days have passed.

“We are not being informed, whether we tested positive or negative,” a citizen tells, who had given sample at least four days ago.

Young doctors also admitted that the testing process is slow and government does not provide medical facilities.

In Balochistan, getting a corona diagnosis has become a task for the people.

