KP lawmaker Abdus Salam recovers from coronavirus

PESHAWAR : Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Abdus Salam Afridi has fully recovered from coronavirus and tested negative.

MPA Abdus Salam thanked Allah for his recovery and urged everyone to get united as government alone cannot defeat the virus.

Pakistan on Monday has reported 50 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 3277.

1493 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 881 in Sindh, 405 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 210 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 191 in Balochistan, 82 in Islamabad and 15 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 257 patients have recovered in the country while 17 are in critical condition.