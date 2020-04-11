Karachi’s 11 union councils sealed over coronavirus concerns

KARACHI ) – Fears of the coronavirus spreading further throughout the province has resulted in the government ordering 11 union councils of the provincial capital to be completely sealed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI – Fears of the coronavirus spreading further throughout the province has resulted in the government ordering 11 union councils of the provincial capital to be completely sealed.

According to details, the number of coronavirus cases in Sindh is increasing rapidly due to which the administration has ordered 11 union councils of the city to be completely sealed off. All of the sealed UCs are part of Karachi East.

Deputy Commissioner East Hamid ur Rehman has issued the order to seal 12 UCs. As a result, entry and exit from these areas would be prohibited and this will be enforced by the Rangers and Police.

The Deputy Commissioner said that UC-6 Gillani Railway, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan 2, UC-10 Pehlwan Goth, UC-12 Gulzar Hijri, UC-13 Safoora, UC. Faisal Cantt, UC 2 Manzoor Colony should be closed completely.

Hamid ur Rehman also said that the UC-9 Jacob Line and UC-10 Jamshed Quarters will also be closed.

Officials have ordered that all shops and markets in the vicinities will also remain closed and welfare organizations will be approached to help in the supply of rations to people stranded inside their homes.

Earlier in a video message, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed great concern about sudden jump in new coronavirus cases in the province as 20 percent of the conducted tests turned out positive.

He said that new stats are signaling a worsening situation and warned that situation will not improve until lockdown is strictly enforced. He also directed to tighten lockdown in Malir area of Karachi and Hyderabad.

He told that 531 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and out of them 104 turned out positive. 13 people have recovered from the virus today in Sindh, he added.

