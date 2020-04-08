Jazz pledges PKR 1.2 billion support towards Covid19 relief efforts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest digital service provider, Jazz, a VEON group company, has pledged PKR 1.2 billion support towards Covid19 relief. The support will include short to mid-term initiatives aimed to limit the negative impact of the pandemic, primarily for the most vulnerable communities. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest digital service provider, Jazz, a VEON group company, has pledged PKR 1.2 billion support towards Covid19 relief. The support will include short to mid-term initiatives aimed to limit the negative impact of the pandemic, primarily for the most vulnerable communities.

As part of this immediate rollout, Jazz will provide support to leading welfare organisations across Pakistan. The initiatives include Covid19 tests, life-saving ventilators, and food rations to be passed on to the ones most affected by the calamity. The relief response also facilitates Jazz customers to direct their charitable donations via SMS and JazzCash. Jazz employees will also be voluntarily contributing up to 3-days salary to the nationwide relief effort.

A significant part of the announced support will be for continuing zero-rated and subsidised services for access to emergency care, medical helplines, and critical health applications, which have been either marked-down or made free for customers under this coronavirus relief effort. Added support will come in through subsidised voice and data bundles and mobile payments. The company has also accelerated the sign-up process for JazzCash mobile wallets so that relief can be provided urgently by donors directly to local community members most impacted by this pandemic.

Aamir Ibrahim, the Jazz CEO, said, “We have been at the forefront of solving every crisis in Pakistan for the past 25 years. The Covid19 is no exception in stepping up our national responsibility. As a digital company, we have a huge role to play in keeping the economy advancing through online connectivity. This global crisis is unprecedented in its scale, and our prayers are with those who are suffering.”

Mobile communications, access to high-speed internet, and mobile payments are declared essential services during any crisis. Jazz commits to serving its 61 million customers and anyone in need, nationwide. Aamir added, “It has been our experience that reliance on scientific data, developing a robust, on-ground response, and an active collaboration will lead us out of this crisis. I am glad that in this time of uncertainty, we are working together with the government, the armed forces, federal and provincial authorities, as they tirelessly contain the spread of Covid19.”

Even before Covid19 was declared a pandemic, Jazz began establishing nationwide awareness campaigns that allowed the country to focus on preventive measures from the coronavirus. Amidst the lockdown, the continuity of services remains a priority for Jazz to ensure that Pakistan can stay connected to both work and family.

