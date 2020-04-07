Jam Kamal says Govt is doing enough to fight coronavirus

QUETTA: We embarked measures against Novel Coronavirus when rest of the province were fully oblivious of the virus, despite having lack of resources provincial government remained fervent and never sit in relief since outbreak of the COVID19 in Balochistan. Chief Minister Balochistan said. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Tuesday while chairing a meeting to overview the performance of Health Department and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on given task against Novel Coroanvirus in Balochistan.

“Since influx of pilgrims from Iran, we established Quarantine and Isolation wards across the province in order to counter the spread of COVID19, eight cabinet sessions held since 28 February in order to set guidelines for Health department.” Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani said expressed satisfaction over government’s measures against COVID19.

Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar, Chairman CM Inspection Team Sajjad Bhutta, Secretary Health, Secretary Food, Secretary Finance, DG PDMA Imran Zarkoon and member Coronavirus Advisory Council Dr. Shireen were present in the meeting.

Secretary Health briefed the meeting regarding overall initiatives being taken in order to stem COVID19 in Balochistan, facilities in hospitals and healthcare being provided to infected patients in Sheikh Zahid and Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospitals.

“Provision of masks, gloves and other safety gears didn’t freeze for doctors performing duties in isolation wards while we have placed order for more safety gears that would fulfill our need.” Secretary Health added.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan stressed upon digitalization of Health Sector following situation surfaced after Coronavirus outbreak in Balochistan added we must have to remove flaws in developing health sector,

“Along with fighting COVID19 challenge, we were questionable before people of Balochistan because timely decision would be more productive for Balochistan against prevention of fatal virus.” CM Balochistan said directed no-tolerance in purchasing of health equipment in Balochistan.

“Unfortunately public funds wasted on unnecessary construction of government hospitals because instead of constructing more buildings in government hospitals, we should have equip our hospitals with facilities.” Chief Minister Balochistan said directed health department to implement on decisions being carried-out in cabinet sessions.

