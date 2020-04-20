Secretary to Government of Balochistan Finance Department Noor ul Haq Baloch, in a video message, opened up about some key policy outlines of the Provincial Cabinet in pipeline in the wake of Covid-19 to support a labour force which has lost jobs due to lockdown. The policy, which he said, shall contain three main components for the relief of the working class includes immediate relief, short -term relief and long term relief. The immediate relief includes waving off some taxes such as sales tax, Balochistan Sales Tax, vehicle tax and electricity duty tax which will go down to provide immediate relief to the masses. The short term relief shall include small loans to the youth of Balochistan who are either unemployed or have lost their jobs as a result of lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Secretary to Government of Balochistan Finance Department Noor ul Haq Baloch, in a video message, opened up about some key policy outlines of the Provincial Cabinet in pipeline in the wake of Covid-19 to support a labour force which has lost jobs due to lockdown. The policy, which he said, shall contain three main components for the relief of the working class includes immediate relief, short -term relief and long term relief. The immediate relief includes waving off some taxes such as sales tax, Balochistan Sales Tax, vehicle tax and electricity duty tax which will go down to provide immediate relief to the masses. The short term relief shall include small loans to the youth of Balochistan who are either unemployed or have lost their jobs as a result of lockdown. This loan shall be interest-free and will be between 25 to 30 thousand rupees, recoverable over a period of 2 to three years through as low as Rs. 500 installments. The long term relief includes interest free loans, which the Secretary called as Micro Finance, of around 70 to 80 thousand rupees for the youth to set up a small business of their own. Undoubtedly, no government was prepared to face such an emergent situation which world is facing today. Neither in Pakistan nor elsewhere in the world. Therefore, no government had an emergency plan for dealing with a situation on financial grounds and each government is taking measures to provide relief to their masses in all possible ways in which they can. The relief given to the people of Balochistan on electricity bills, and under other taxes is appreciable. Equally appreciable is the step of providing interest free loans to the youth with the hope that they should start their own small business as government is unable to create jobs proportional to the unemployed youths’ population and needs in the province. In fact, this is the right approach to push youth of this province towards small businesses so that their reliance on the government jobs decreases and they become independent entrepreneurs. But to do business either small or big, there has to be private sector, there has to be industry and there has to be conducive political atmosphere.

In case of Balochistan, all three factors are in shambles. Balochistan lacks any industrial infrastructure that should meet the requirements of the youth. A small chunk of industries working under Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority (LIEDA) mostly hire their technical staff from neighbouring province only providing jobs of hard labour to the Balochistan’s youth. Hence, the main stay of economy of Balochistan are live-stock, agriculture, fisheries, mines and minerals. With a meager amount of 70 to 80 thousand in hand, it is not possible to invest in the above-mentioned sectors. Moreover, a large majority of Balochistan’s youth are dependent on the informal border trade which also remains suspended due to lockdown. This amount is not enough even to open up a small snack shop at a corner. We don’t doubt the intentions but it seems that the amount provided to the youth for opening up small businesses will be consumed in a matter of month or two and within a period of six months, there will be thousands of defaulter youth in the province. We suggest that the government should provide the loan as well as necessary training and skills to the youth as how this amount should be invested and what sectors are open for them to establish a small business within. In this regard, the youth can be trained and provided skills in the field of modern practices of live-stock. Moreover, fisheries is another booming business and Balochistan is endowed with a large coastal belt. The youth can also be imparted necessary skills and training as how to tap large potential of business in the field of fisheries on modern lines.

Mines and Minerals also offer good opportunities but in what ways youth can become investors and jobs creators in these sectors, government should have a plan for it. Government should also work on mind-mapping of the youth to bring a paradigm shift in the approach towards employment. The idea of entrepreneurship and discarding the idea of becoming a government clerk, a prevailing and devastating view among the youth in Balochistan, is a must thought engineering field for a change. Due extra ordinary job security, freedom and corruption the government jobs are always attractive to the youth, no matter what incentives may be given for micro businesses. Sell and purchase of government jobs remains another ugly factor owing to their overwhelming demand in the circles of the masses. The responsibility lies with the government to bring a paradigm shift in the thought process of youth that entrepreneurship has much to offer them if they choose to tread the path.

