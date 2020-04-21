Inquiry committee formed over illegal constructions during Karachi lockdown

KARACHI: The Secretary Local Government Department Sindh Roshan Ali Shaikh has formulated an inquiry committee to find the facts of the alleged illegal construction complain during lock down. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: The Secretary Local Government Department Sindh Roshan Ali Shaikh has formulated an inquiry committee to find the facts of the alleged illegal construction complain during lock down.

The local government department received a complaint regarding unauthorized construction during the lock down in Karachi.

The Secretary Local Government took immediate action by formulating a 3 member inquiry committee, headed by Special Secretary Housing & Town Planning Jamal Uddin Jalalani, and SBCA Vigilance Committee Head Sarfaraz Huusain.

The Inquiry committee will conduct a transparent inquiry and the report will be submitted to the Secretary LG.

Roshan Shaikh told that the local government department has terminated and logged FIRs against the corrupt officers in past and stricter actions would be taken in future as well. He clearly stated that no corrupt practices would be tolerated,

“The Minister LG and CM Sind has instructed to take strict disciplinary action against the corrupt elements. No leniency would be given to any one on the basis of political or any other sort of affiliation”.

Secretary Local government directed the committee to conduct a transparent inquiry, ignoring any kind of influence or pressure,

“We are responsible to serve the people and curb the corrupt. No influence or affiliation should effect the inquiry process”.

Sheikh requested the people to report unauthorized infrastructures and constructions without any hesitation or fear.

