Indian govt targeting Muslims to divert backlash over COVID-19 policy: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the Indian government was targeting Muslims under the cover of the coronavirus outbreak.

In his latest tweet, the prime minister said, “The deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi government to divert the backlash over its COVID-19 policy is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany.

He said, “This has left thousands stranded and hungry and is yet more proof of the racist Hindutva supremacist ideology of Modi government.

