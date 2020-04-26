Ikramullah Dharejo demands relief package for industries

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department & Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has demanded the federal government to immediately announce a relief package for industries and traders affected by the lockdown so that these people can breathe a sigh of relief. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department & Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has demanded the federal government to immediately announce a relief package for industries and traders affected by the lockdown so that these people can breathe a sigh of relief.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharijo said it was the first federal cabinet in Pakistan’s history to have more unelected members than elected members. The federal government’s cabinet includes 25 unelected people, which is surprising.

He further said that the words of the selected Prime Minister to limit his cabinet members from 18 to 20 were proving to be a bundle of lies today and these cabinet members were white elephants for the economy. Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that all the claims of change of government turned out to be false. It seems that the army of ministers, ministers of state, special assistants, and advisers has been tasked with criticizing the Sindh government exclusively. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the nation was getting dire consequences of change. The nation was lied to before the election.

He said that due to the effects of Coronavirus, on the one hand, revenue was declining and on the other hand, the burden of the vast cabinet had been placed on the national economy. Instead of criticizing the Sindh government, the Karachi team of the selected Prime Minister should implement the Karachi Package and other announcements. He said that Sindh government had taken industrialists and traders on board and we all were on the same page. He said that the false allegations of extortion from industrialists and traders had been disclaimed by the industrialists and traders themselves and the negative propagandists had failed. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the federal government did not give any relief to the industrialists while industries and traders have been affected due to severe lockdown. The federal government should announce a package for them.

He said, ‘ Sindh is at the forefront in the struggle against coronavirus. Other provinces, including the federal government, have also copied Sindh’s efforts in the coronavirus war as the Sindh government is providing relief to the people under a regular strategy and is also taking effective measures to prevent them from coronavirus’.

