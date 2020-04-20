IG FC South vows to ensure facilities for people in Mand

QUETTA: Inspector General of Frontier Corps South Major General Sarfaraz Ali on Monday visited Pak-Iran bordering town Mand added with support of local masses Frontier Corps Balochistan taking measures to ensure provision of peaceful environment to people living bordering towns. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Inspector General of Frontier Corps South Major General Sarfaraz Ali on Monday visited Pak-Iran bordering town Mand added with support of local masses Frontier Corps Balochistan taking measures to ensure provision of peaceful environment to people living bordering towns.

During his visit IG FC South Major General Sarfaraz Ali briefed local population regarding Paramilitary force’s efforts to ensure provision of facilities to people of Mand.

“Pak-Iran relations put direct impact on people living in bordering towns hence attempts being made to end difference amid both countries caused by third party.” Major General Sarfaraz Ali said added requested been made with Chief Minister Jam Kamal to expedite construction on Zubeda Jalal Road, Buleda-Prom Road and Balangoor highway on priority level.

Talking with local masses regarding communication expansion in the area IG FC South said, local network companied would be persuaded to enhance their network in remote areas of Balochistan because people living in Pak-Iran bordering towns relies upon Iranian cellular companies.

He further said, COVID19 pandemic and border closure has been effecting local masses as business and trade activities are fully shut, “Frontier Corps Balochistan has arranged ration for needy people during the holy month of Ramdaan thus local tribal elders should assist FC in registering people desperately need food items.” Major Genreal Sarfaraz Ali added.

“Bordering fencing being completed following a mechanism that would ensure business safety of local masses.”

Talking on law and order the IG FC south said, people living abroad have lost their influence in Balochistan, now they can’t lure people of Balochistan through fake slogans, “Security Forces have eliminated all terrorists’ network in Balochistan but still we need local support in order to fully wipe-out people spoiling peace in Balochistan.” Major General Sarfaraz Ali said.

