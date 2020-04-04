Huge cache of arms and ammunition seized in loralai

QUETTA: Loralai police on Saturday thwarted an attempt of terror and seized cache of arms and ammunitions while raiding a suspected hideout at outskirts of the town. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Loralai police on Saturday thwarted an attempt of terror and seized cache of arms and ammunitions while raiding a suspected hideout at outskirts of the town.

Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman Luni In-charge Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) told “Balochistan Express” that following the intelligence based information the effort was carried out in Killi Bawar some 5 kilometer away from Loralai town.

He relayed and said during the raid at suspected hideout of terrorists the police recovered cache of arms and ammunitions including ten rocket launcher back-ups, one hundred live-rounds of LMG, one hundred rounds of 3-Nut-3 rifle, three telescope rifles, around 8kg nut-blots, four explosive fuses and twelve struts of drill.

He said unknown terrorists had concealed the weapons for terrorism activity, timely effort of law enforcing agencies have naturalized the plan, while no arrested was made during the raid, he added, the seizure weapons had been handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for lodging case and further investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...