Hasil Bizenjo slams govt response to coronavirus outbreak

QUETTA: National Party`s chief, former federal minister Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bezinjo slammed government for his irresponsible attitude for preventing of outbreak and claimed world has been suffering from worse decade of the history.

More than two hundred countries are under the grip of this globally pandemic, while hundreds of people living in western countries were losing their lives daily, but unfortunately our people as like government not taking the issue seriously.

In a statement on Saturday, he censured measures being taken by government for prevention of virus, said collective efforts by government and opposition parties at this stage much needed and for formation of durable mechanism and policy government should be consult with other parties as well.

As like government, our people are also not taking the issue seriously, while such negligence and irresponsibility could be caused any disaster, he said adding, its early stage of this epidemic and its must be stopped her, otherwise whole nation including rulers would have to pay its cost.

He also laid stress on adoption of precautionary measures and instructions described by World Health Organization (WHO), said if the situation remains same few time more, so protection from its cause will not be possible.

