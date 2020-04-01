Hashmi urges people to stay homes to halt the pandemic

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) founder Saeed Ahmad Hashmi on Wednesday said that strictly measures would be taken to implement precaution steps to ensure controlling the global outbreak of the coronavirus while Balochistan’s medical infrastructure has not capacity to cope with any unusual and serious situation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) founder Saeed Ahmad Hashmi on Wednesday said that strictly measures would be taken to implement precaution steps to ensure controlling the global outbreak of the coronavirus while Balochistan’s medical infrastructure has not capacity to cope with any unusual and serious situation.

Talking to APP, he said people should follow precautionary measures against the virus and measure of lockdown was taken to force people to remain their houses to prevent the spread of the coronavirus saying that concerns and conservation of opposition members would be removed in Balochistan Assembly for ensuring implementation of joint strategy to tackle the outbreak.

Saeed Ahmad Hashmi said that the coronavirus has destroyed the health system in the developed countries along with economy, saying that we have to fight this epidemic by adopting preventive steps as experiences of the affected countries have made it clear that the outbreak could be overcome through precaution steps against it.

He said that it was not time for scoring of political but encouraging of people would be improved through unity and solidarity saying that panic could be removed from the country by creating awareness precaution steps against the deadly virus among citizens.

He said people must realize their individual responsibility in order to prevent the virus saying that welfare organizations and philanthropists would come forward to help poor people in difficult situation without waiting for government action.

He said Federal and provincial government were making better strategy to handle the coronavirus soon despite measures were being taken to provide relief package to unprivileged people in the country including Balochistan.

Saeed Ahmed Hashmi said poor people including daily wagers would not leave alone in difficult time and it was our responsibility to support them in critical situation of the corona virus.

Like this: Like Loading...