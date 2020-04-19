Happiness and COVID-19

Who would have thought a locked down world full of fear, sadness, uncertainty, hunger and death.The COVID-19 total has his hit 2171413 persons with 144,846 deaths which is horrifying but there is silver lining hope, opening eyes in sheer disparity and that is a goof news 546272 people have recovered. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Undoubtedly, No one ever expected such state of the world as the life was smoothly advancing to the skies and new planets. This huge change has hit hard on the motivational and happiness levels of human beings. The whole media (electronic, Print and Social) chanting a single slogan and that is CORONA.

I have opted to bring positive change in the society through series of writings that can lift your hope, motivation level and happiness.

Happiness is relative term not an absolute one, it means that happiness holds different meaning to different people.However, we can say that happiness always resonates to feelings of satisfaction, achievement and contentment.The happiness is a momentary feeling like setting a target and reaching it will give you happiness momentarily.The ever changing scenarios fade away the happiness and expose the masses to new challenges in order to have got back to their state of happiness. Happiness is caused by the pre conceived thinking patterns so identification and determination of “Happy State“ primarily depends upon our thinking.

Let me share with you TEN concepts that can make you happy AMID COVID-19; Happiness is all about getting rid of all negative emotions such as anger, annoyance, fear, guilt, sadness, anxiety despair, apathy and feeling of being least successful person.

Happiness is all about acquainting yourself with positive emotions such as joy, gratitude, serenity, interest, hope, pride, amusement, inspiration and love.These 9 positive emotions were identified by an American professor of Psychology named Barbara Lee Fredrickson in 2009.

Now as you become aware of positive and negative emotions it’s important you take them as Dos and Don’t of Life especially during ongoing quarantine conditions.You need to align your goals to purpose of life.

Happy Life means a healthy life so make a routine to workout daily at home (owing to lockdown) .It is a good time for all of us to get rid of junk food and tune ourselves to homemade hygienic foods and of course do not forget to take good 7-8 hours sleep daily.

Treat the available ample time as blessing in disguise to review as well as renew your relationships with family and friends.Use your mobile phones to contact your friends and family members and revamp your relationships.

The whole world has realized that there is only one GOD with ultimate superiority and power, therefore, utilize this time to strengthen your relationship with the Lord of the lords.Consider at a good time to clear your old past due meditations.

By scheduling our day, we can read many good books, watch a movie and as well as play some sports too.

Socialize yourself with positive people through social applications as it helps us to attain happiness and nurture constructive thought process.

Balance your life by rationalizing work and leisure hours, do not burden yourself with enmity just forgive and forget the past bad behaviors.

These are the most simplified and minimum standards to attain happiness in ongoing social turmoil, apply these rules to be happy.

The Writer is head of Credit Department at National Bank Pakistan regional office in Quetta.

