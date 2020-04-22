Gwadar Trade Resumption

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razzak Dawood told newsmen the other day that Pakistan has finally allowed import of bulk shipments of food items through Gwadar port for transit to Afghanistan to help Kabul maintain food supply while copping with the fallout of the Covid-19 outbreak. The decision comes in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent closure of the western border of Pakistan. This closure has resulted in 10,000 Afghan transit trade containers being stranded at Karachi ports. Permission under Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Agreement-2010 will help in early clearance and quicker transportation of sugar, wheat, and fertilisers to Afghanistan and also bears a good omen for some economic activity in Balochistan. The first Cargo to arrive on the Gwadar port under Afghan-Transit trade was in the month of January, giving hope that some trade activity would finally resume on the port that has seen much ups and downs so far. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The construction was Gwadar port was started in 2002 and was seen as a major development project that would create thousands of jobs in Balochistan. However, the nationalist parties never saw this project as a venture that was aimed at easing the woes of people of Balochistan. They, however, had reservations that Gwadar was developed solely for the interests of Federal Government and its foreigninvestors, initially Singapore from 2002 to 2007 and later China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The scale of resentment of separatist element has also been high over the handing over of the project to China and this resentment was well manifested in a high-profile attack on the five-star hotel in Gwadar in May, 2019.

Notwithstanding all the reservations, it is a fact that the resumption of trade activity on Gwadar Port will generate economic activity and employment not only in Gwadar but also on the routes leading to Chaman border in district Killa Abdullah from the sea-port. The federal minister, however, did not make it clear if the government will also retain the trade activity from Gwadar Deep Sea Port after the Covid-19 emergency ends or it will only remain an emergency use of the Port. Balochistan will suffer a lotin the post-corona period owing to already poor indicators on all fronts. Therefore, to help this province to maintain some economic stability, it is essential that activities under the Afghan Transit Trade are continued in post-Covid-19 period. The Provincial Government should lobby with the Federal Government to this effect.

